The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Florence's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…