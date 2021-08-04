Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC
