 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert