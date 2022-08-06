The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings o…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 tho…