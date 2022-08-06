 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

