Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 deg…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is only a 23% …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
For the drive home in Florence: Thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can exp…
This evening in Florence: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pr…
Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 7…