The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 73 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings o…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.