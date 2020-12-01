Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Florence, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.