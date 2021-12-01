Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC
