Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.