Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Florence, SC
