Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 2…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variabl…