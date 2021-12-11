Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.