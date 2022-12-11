Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 2…