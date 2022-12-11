Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.