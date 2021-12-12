Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.