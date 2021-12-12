Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see he…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. WSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 m…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…