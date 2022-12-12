Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.