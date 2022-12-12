Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Florence, SC
