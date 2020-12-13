 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert