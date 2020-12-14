Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Local Weather
