Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.