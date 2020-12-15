 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2020 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

