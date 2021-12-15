Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC
