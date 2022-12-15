Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Florence, SC
