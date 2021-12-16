 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

