Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

