Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. T…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 deg…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's t…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…