Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.