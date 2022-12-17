Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. T…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursd…