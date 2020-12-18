 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

