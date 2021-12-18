 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see some morning fog. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

