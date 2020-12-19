 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

