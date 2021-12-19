 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert