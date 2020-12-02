 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

