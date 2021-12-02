Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.