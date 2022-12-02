Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Florence, SC
