Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

