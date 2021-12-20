Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.