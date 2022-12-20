Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Florence, SC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.