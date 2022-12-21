 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

