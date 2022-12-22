Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Par…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.