Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.