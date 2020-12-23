Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Pe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 56-degree low is forca…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…