Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Florence, SC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

