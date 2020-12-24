It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Florence, SC
