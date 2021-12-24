Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
This evening in Florence: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's high…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.