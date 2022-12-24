It will be a cold day in Florence, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasti…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Par…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Rain. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch…
When ice is forced to vibrate, move or crack, it generates a sound wave.