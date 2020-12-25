 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

