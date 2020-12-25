Florence people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Florence, SC
