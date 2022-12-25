The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Florence Sunday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasti…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Par…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
It will be a cold day in Florence, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Rain. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.