Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.