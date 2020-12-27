 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

