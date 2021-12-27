Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.