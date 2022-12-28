 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

