Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We wi…
Florence people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 22 degrees is to…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…