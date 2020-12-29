Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.