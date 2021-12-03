Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.