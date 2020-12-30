Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Florence, SC
