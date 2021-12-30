Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.