Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.